Sammy Hagar: ‘Crazy’ Opposition Won’t Give Trump a Chance to Lead

Rock icon Sammy “The Red Rocker” Hagar says the amount of “crazy” political opposition to President Donald Trump has so far stopped him from being able to lead.

Asked in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, what grade would he give Trump, Hagar said: “I don’t think you can grade him yet, because the poor guy can’t get anything done.”

advertisement

“The opposition has become so crazy that they’re not gonna even give him a chance. I’d like to see him have a chance. He’s the president of the United States, and without getting any changes he ain’t helping us,” Hagar continued. “So maybe he makes some changes that don’t work, and then maybe the next guy will come in and say, ‘That didn’t work, I’ll do it this way.’ Because I don’t think anybody knows what the fuck they’re doing out there right now.”

A month before Americans voted Trump president, the former Van Halen frontman told Yahoo! Music that he liked the way Trump “busts people’s balls and says things that are politically incorrect.”

Hagar, who’s been an international rock star since the 1970s and founder of Cabo Wabo Tequila brand and restaurant chain, also said “musicians and artists should stay the fuck out of politics.”

Hagar is currently on performing on an extensive nationwide tour with fellow Van Halen alum Michael Anthony.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson