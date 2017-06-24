Video: Lena Dunham Enlists Jennifer Lawrence, Jon Hamm, Other Stars to Urge Planned Parenthood Support

Jennifer Lawrence, Judd Apatow, and Amy Poehler are among the many Hollywood A-listers who appear in a video urging support for Planned Parenthood.

A two-minute video, published by Lena Dunham’s online newsletter, features more than 25 actors, comedians, media personalities, and activists encouraging people to contact their U.S. senators to demand they come out against President Donald Trump and the Senate Republican’s newly released healthcare bill.

The star-studded video mashup includes Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Brie Larson, Dunham, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, and Mad Men alum Jon Hamm, among many others.

“This is nothing more than a blatantly political attempt to do whatever it takes to attack women’s health and rights and take health care away from the people who need it most,” celebrities say in the video. “The right to decide our own bodily future is the most basic of all human rights”:

The Senate Republican’s version of the American Health Care Act, released Thursday, prohibits Americans from using subsidies to purchase health plans that cover abortions, and it strips funding for Planned Parenthood.

Actresses Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Gabby Sidibe all tweeted, “URGENT: Senate released #Trumpcare bill that “defunds” @PPFA. TWEET YOUR SENATORS NOW & tell them to #StandwithPP” in response to the bill’s release:

The celebrity mashup has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

In a statement, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Cecile Richards, said, “We are so grateful to have the support of so many artists, many of whom have themselves relied on Planned Parenthood for health care and who understand the importance of speaking out.”

“This support is especially important right now as the Senate is jamming through a bill that would block millions of women from getting birth control and cancer screenings at Planned Parenthood,” the statement added. “Now is the time to speak out. One in five women in this country rely on Planned Parenthood for care. They will not stay silent as politicians vote to take away their care and their rights.”

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, currently receives $500 million of federal taxpayer funding every year.

