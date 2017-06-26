Jackie Mason: Democrats Say They’ll Win Again, They Just Don’t Know When or How (Exclusive Video)

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie assures us that the Democrats have a big plan for how to win elections again after another loss last week by Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s sixth district special Congressional election.

“All these off-year elections, special elections that have been taking place lately, in every single case, five out of five cases, the Democrats lost. They lost every time,” Jackie explains. “It’s amazing. If you read the papers today, you’d never know they lost. Because they have such brilliant explanations about the fact that you can’t even count it as a loss. They only lost ’cause they were losing temporarily.”

Jackie says the Democrats will start winning again in the next 30 or 40 years, and they’ve got a whole game plan to make it happen. But it’s probably better not to ask for specifics, because they’re not exactly sure how it’s going to happen.

“The program they’re gonna have is coming shortly,” Jackie says. “They just don’t know how shortly because they don’t know what it is yet. But they know they have something that’s going to cause them to win. They can’t figure out what that is, but they’re going to announce it as soon as they know it. They don’t know when they’ll know it, bus as soon as they know it, you’ll hear it. And if you don’t hear it, just keep waiting because sooner or later you’ll find out about it.”

Actually, Jackie wonders: maybe it’s a hopeless case after all.

Watch Jackie’s latest above.

