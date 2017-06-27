Alec Baldwin to Return to ‘SNL’ as Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin will reprise his role as President Donald Trump this fall on Saturday Night Live.

“Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” the 59-year-old actor told CNN.

While Baldwin has shied away from answering outright whether he would revive his blonde-haired, dimwitted Trump for the NBC show, the actor’s impersonation of the president helped propel Saturday Night Live to its best ratings in decades last season.

In March, Baldwin told Extra’s Mario Lopez that his Trump-imititating days were numbered. Those comments came just weeks after a Morning Consult poll revealed that a majority of SNL viewers said they want to see the long-running sketch comedy show move on from lampooning Trump.

Nevertheless, Baldwin said audiences should expect “a couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal” next season.

The 30 Rock star has hosted SNL a record 17 times. Baldwin first debuted his Trump impression during the 42nd season premiere of SNL and has continued to appear on the show to skewer the president.

