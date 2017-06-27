SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Leslie Jones Accuses Ritz-Carlton Hotel of Racism: ‘They Don’t Like Black People’

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

by Jerome Hudson27 Jun 20170

Actress Leslie Jones lashed out at the Ritz-Carlton on Monday, accusing staff at the plush hotel chain of racism.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” Jones tweeted to her nearly 700,000 followers.

The Saturday Night Live alum had hosted the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

While Jones did not offer any specifics detailing her negative experience at the luxury hotel, the The Ritz-Carlton did apologize to the actress and said it would “look into this right away.”

“We’re sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away,” The Ritz-Carlton tweeted Monday.

Several of the Ghostbusters star’s followers applauded her call for a boycott of The Ritz-Carlton, while some questioned if that was the right approach.

“Is it fair @Lesdoggg to mobilize a boycott w/race-baiting? You’ve provided no details to support a serious accusation,” one Twitter user wrote. The actress has gone radio silent since late Monday.

Host Leslie Jones speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Host Leslie Jones speaks at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Indeed, Jones is certainly no stranger to controversy.

In March, Jones took to Twitter to threaten violence against Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson over remarks he made about slavery and immigration.

“I want to fight Ben Carson!! Cash me outside muthafucka! How bout dat!!  F*CKFACE!!” she tweeted.

 

