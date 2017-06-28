Joy Behar Feels ‘Sorry’ for Melania Trump: She Had to Sleep with Donald ‘At Least Once’

Left-wing comedian Joy Behar took aim at First Lady Melania Trump during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday night.

During Behar’s interview with Meyers, the comedian ruthlessly attacked the First Lady, saying she felt “sorry for her.”

“How do you frame Melania,” Meyers asked. “Are you one of these people that has sympathy for Melania or do you think that we should judge her exactly like anybody with free will?”

“But I feel sorry for her,” Behar said. “She had to sleep with him once. At least once she did. And then when she was in New York and we had to pay a million dollars a day to keep her here because she doesn’t want to sleep with him, we have to pay for that. I didn’t like that.”

“Cause I don’t want to sleep with him, but nobody gives me any money,” Meyers responded. “They don’t pay my rent.”

Melania moved into the White House this month as she waited for her and the President’s only son together, Barron, to finish out his school year in New York, rather than yanking him out in the last few weeks.

Behar has attacked the Trump family for more than a year now.

Months ago, Behar insinuated on The View that Trump did not care about the future of his grandchildren, saying “President Trump has grandchildren also. It amazes me that he is not concerned about his grandchildren. What does that say about him?”