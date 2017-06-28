Martin Sheen ‘Disgusted’ by Trump in Democrat Fundraising Email

Actor Martin Sheen ripped President Donald Trump this week in a fundraising email on behalf of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

In the email, titled “Disgusted,” Sheen says his portrayal of President Josiah Bartlet on the NBC political drama The West Wing taught him how Washington D.C. should be governed.

“My time playing the president on The West Wing taught me what Washington should be like,” the email reads. “And right now, with the Republicans in control, it’s far from what we, as Americans, deserve.”

Sheen also slammed congressional Republicans for “kowtowing to their rich special interests,” while asking voters to contribute between $1 and $250 to congressional Democrats.

The Grace and Frankie star says he’s “most disgusted by the Republican effort to gut health care and social programs for Americans in need.”

The Sheen-featured fundraising email comes as the national Democratic Party posted its worst May of fundraising since 2003, raising just $4.29 million.

The Republican National Committee, however, raised a record $10.8 million in May.

For Sheen, it’s hardly his first time attacking Trump.

During the presidential election, the actor said then-candidate Trump was “an empty-headed moron” that had “absolutely nothing to offer” American voters and had “no chance” at winning the White House in November.

The actor also appeared in an anti-Trump campaign ad after the election that sought to get members of the Electoral College to switch their votes to former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

