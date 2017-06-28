SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Michael Moore Donates $10,000 to Shakespeare in the Park

FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart News28 Jun 20170

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Michael Moore, who is making his Broadway debut this summer in a solo show, says he will donate $10,000 to New York City’s Shakespeare in the Park after it lost funding from sponsors due to its controversial “Julius Caesar” production.

Moore says he’s donating the money — his advance pay for the show “The Terms of My Surrender” — to the Public Theater program after corporate sponsors Bank of America and Delta pulled their sponsorship of “Julius Caesar.”

The production, which closed on June 18, portrayed the assassinated title character as a Donald Trump look-alike. Protesters interrupted two live performances and were arrested after storming the stage. Police also are investigating threats made against the wife of the play’s director.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x