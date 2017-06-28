Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Quit ‘Fast & Furious’ If Next Film Doesn’t ‘Show Some Love to the Women’

Actress Michelle Rodriguez warned that she might “say goodbye” to one of her biggest roles if women don’t play a more prominent part in the next Fast and Furious film.

For six out of eight Fast films, Rodriguez has played Letty Ortiz, Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) lover. But the star issued a stern ultimatum Tuesday.

“F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

Through the years, the billion dollar Universal Studios-produced films have prominently featured female characters — including Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren in the latest installment, and now-deceased characters played by Gal Gadot and Elsa Pataky.

However, original cast member Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto and was the love interest of the late Paul Walker’s character, did not appear in The Fate of the Furious. Brewster told Fox News in April that her departure from the blockbuster franchise wasn’t a choice.” “I didn’t say goodbye,” she said.

In a May interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rodriguez described Brewster’s disappearance from Fast as “pathetic.”

“I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her,” she said.

Rodriguez and Vin Diesel are the two remaining original cast members. The latest Fast film was a star-studded and male-domiatied outing, featuring an ensemble cast including Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

“At the end of the day, the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation,” Rodriguez said. “That’s the only leverage I ever use with anything.”

F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) directed Fate of the Furious, his first film in the franchise. The ninth Fast film is due out in 2019.

