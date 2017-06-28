Watch: Hugh Jackman Plays Circus Inventor P.T. Barnum in First Trailer for ‘The Greatest Showman’

“No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else.”

Twentieth Century Fox released the first trailer for its P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman on Wednesday.

Hugh Jackman (Logan) stars as Barnum, who invented “The Greatest Show on Earth,” the Barnum & Bailey Circus, which toured across the country in various forms for nearly 150 years before closing its doors for the final time in May, 2017.

First-time director Michael Gracey helmed the pic off of a screenplay by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) and Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City). The all-star cast is rounded out by Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, and Zendaya.

The Greatest Showman is in theaters Christmas Day.

