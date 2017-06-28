Watch: Jackie Chan Seeks Vengeance in ‘The Foreigner’ Trailer

Jackie Chan is out for some Bryan Mills-style revenge in the first trailer for The Foreigner, released online this week.

Chan stars as London businessman Quan, who goes on an epic quest for vengeance when his teenage daughter is murdered in a terrorist bombing. Pierce Brosnan plays British government official Liam Hennsessy, who appears to know more about the identities of Quan’s daughter’s killers than he’s letting on.

The STX Entertainment film is based on the 1992 Stephen Leather novel The Chinaman. Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) directs off of a script by David Marconi (Live Free or Die Hard, Enemy of the State).

The Foreigner is in theaters October 13.

