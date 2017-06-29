SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities Melt Down Over Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets: ‘You Are a National Embarrassment’

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

by Jerome Hudson29 Jun 20170

Hollywood stars threw temper tantrums on social media after President Donald Trump hit back at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday, calling them “Psycho Joe” and “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” on Twitter.

“You are a national embarrassment. It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane,” supermodel Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

Teigen’s husband, Grammy-winner singer John Legend, wrote “America elected a very shi**y person to be President.”

The public spat between Trump and the Morning Joe hosts began on Thursday morning with the pair mocking the president’s healthcare agenda and a reportedly fake TIME magazine cover that was seen at Trump’s golf club.

Brzezinski doubled down, mocking the fake Time cover and President Trump is “lying every day and destroying the country.”

President Trump hit back Thursday morning, alleging on Twitter that Scarborough and Brzezinski had tried to enter his New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-lago club.

“Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” President Trump wrote, insisting that he doesn’t watch their morning news program.

First lady Melania Trump defended her husband, saying, “As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

Responding to questions about President Trump’s tweets, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “The American people elected a fighter.”

It wasn’t long before the celebrity reaction to Trump’s tweets began pouring in. Take a look at how Hollywood reacted to President Trump latest Twitter war with the MSNBC pundits.

 

