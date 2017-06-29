Celebrities Melt Down Over Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets: ‘You Are a National Embarrassment’

Hollywood stars threw temper tantrums on social media after President Donald Trump hit back at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday, calling them “Psycho Joe” and “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” on Twitter.

“You are a national embarrassment. It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane,” supermodel Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

Teigen’s husband, Grammy-winner singer John Legend, wrote “America elected a very shi**y person to be President.”

The public spat between Trump and the Morning Joe hosts began on Thursday morning with the pair mocking the president’s healthcare agenda and a reportedly fake TIME magazine cover that was seen at Trump’s golf club.

Brzezinski doubled down, mocking the fake Time cover and President Trump is “lying every day and destroying the country.”

President Trump hit back Thursday morning, alleging on Twitter that Scarborough and Brzezinski had tried to enter his New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-lago club.

“Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” President Trump wrote, insisting that he doesn’t watch their morning news program.

First lady Melania Trump defended her husband, saying, “As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

Responding to questions about President Trump’s tweets, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “The American people elected a fighter.”

It wasn’t long before the celebrity reaction to Trump’s tweets began pouring in. Take a look at how Hollywood reacted to President Trump latest Twitter war with the MSNBC pundits.

babyman @realDonaldTrump its not just joe and mika – the world hates u – and jail awaits u – and u suck at being human — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 29, 2017

You are the President of the USA and yet you gossip like a mean kid. https://t.co/bCs4FQL8YG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 29, 2017

Hey, it's the President of the United States, inspiring children and people worldwide with America's greatness and shining beacon of hope! https://t.co/0iYMZ410QA — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 29, 2017

The president is a hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish asshat. And it hurts to say that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 29, 2017

Besides possible obstruction of justice & treason, we have a childish mentally unstable bully in the WH. We have 25th Amend. for a reason. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 29, 2017

What was said this morning about @morningmika & @JoeNBC by the President of the United States is disgusting, disgraceful & beyond the pale — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 29, 2017

Like every woman you've married hasn't had a face lift. U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, its ok to man shame. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

Silver lining of Trump tweets: teachable moments for young boys. "Don't u ever act like that. Real men don't speak this way to women." #Mika — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 29, 2017

My faith in this country forces me to believe that even most of @realDonaldTrump's supporters think his tweets this morning are in bad taste — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 29, 2017

REAL HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: accuse your co-star of a face lift. It's such a classic it recurs on Potomac in a couple weeks, and DC today!! https://t.co/BH2SlB3tzU — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 29, 2017

To say our president is not maturing is an insult. His latest woman bleeding tweet was above the neck only. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 29, 2017

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017

