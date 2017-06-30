Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Pretty In Pink For Meeting With South Korean Leaders

First Lady Melania Trump was pretty in pale pink as she and President Trump met with South Korea’s leaders at the White House Thursday.
Melania donned a $2,319 Roland Mouret pale, blush-toned sheath dress with her famous tousled hair, paired with nude-colored $675 Christian Louboutin stilettos, a favorite of the First Lady’s.
advertisement
The Slovenian-born former model kept the ensemble paired-down, wearing only her wedding ring for jewelry and sporting natural shades of makeup.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk out to receive South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jeong-suk at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
U.S. President Donald Trump (3rd L) and first lady Melania Trump (R) welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (L) during an arrival at the South Portico of the White House June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Moon is on a three-day visit in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump looks on as her husband President Donald Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in before dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
Melania’s pale pink look is similar to the blush-colored J. Mendel gown she wore to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wedding in Washington, D.C. last weekend.
In that ensemble, Melania similarly kept her accessories paired back, wearing just a nude-toned clutch and nude stilettos with light, pale makeup.
United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2017. ( Photo by Ron Sachs-pool/Getty Images)
Both outfits are in stark contrast to Melania’s bold and bright luxury Emilio Pucci gown she wore to greet India Prime Minsiter Modi at the White House earlier in the week, as Breitbart News reported.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX? SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.
SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER
GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.