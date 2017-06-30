Jerry Springer: Trump’s Tweets ‘Beneath the Dignity’ of ‘Any Decent Man’

Jerry Springer hopped on Twitter Friday and said President Donald Trump’s recent tweets in which he blasted MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were “beneath the dignity of the Presidency” and of “any decent man.”

The president referred to the Morning Joe duo in a tweet Thursday as “Psycho Joe” and “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” after they mocked his healthcare plan and a reportedly fake TIME magazine cover that was photographed at Trump’s golf club.

advertisement

“I’m sorry, but Trump’s behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency…but that of any decent man,” Springer tweeted Friday morning.

I'm sorry, but Trump's behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency…but that of any decent man. — Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) June 30, 2017

The talk show host followed that tweet up with another, writing “Every day, I’m presented with someone who acts inappropriately. Why would anyone think that behavior belongs in the White House?”

Every day, I'm presented with someone who acts inappropriately. Why would anyone think that behavior belongs in the White House? — Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) June 30, 2017

Springer rose to fame in 1991 when his eponymous talk show debuted, and has now entered its landmark 26th season, with its broadcasts featuring a steady stream of strippers, foul-mouth philanderers, brawling family members, and other misbehaving guests.

In 2002, TV Guide named The Jerry Springer Show the worst show of all time.

Responding to the announcement, the show’s executive producer Richard Dominick said “After 12 years of broadcasting, and having never been recognized by the [National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences], we’re thrilled to accept this prestigious award from TV Guide.”

Of course, some social media users pointed out the irony in Springer’s comments.

This👇👇👇from a guy that makes me want to take a shower upon hearing his name! #Jerryspringer #outofmouthsofscum https://t.co/2n2zQPAtC8 — Char Bafalis (@charzdesigns) June 30, 2017

That moment when you shock Jerry Springer w your indecency, and you're President of the United States 😳 https://t.co/Em9bCXT743 — (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) June 30, 2017

And nobody knows more about dignity than Jerry Springer https://t.co/nsvZPjTkXi — Steve Terrell (@steveterrell) June 30, 2017

Springer has been critical of President Trump in the past.

During the 2016 race, the talk show host said Trump was “the only person who’s ever run who is opposed to the idea of America.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson