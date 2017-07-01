2020? Dwayne Johnson ‘Can’t Wait to Meet Senator Warren’

Dwayne Johnson said he “can’t wait to meet” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she praised the actor’s HBO comedy series Ballers.

“Can’t wait to meet Senator Warren one day,” Johnson wrote on Twitter Friday in response to another user’s tweet. “She’s got a big Rock sized hug coming for all the @BallersHBO love. She’s a baller.”

advertisement

Can't wait to meet Senator Warren one day. She's got a big Rock sized hug coming for all the @BallersHBO luv. She's a baller 👊🏾. https://t.co/Ekggy8raDB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2017

The Jumanji star’s confession came a month after the far-left Massachusetts lawmaker was featured in an Uproxx article “Elizabeth Warren Watches, And Loves, Ballers.”

Johnson, who plays a financial manager to football stars in the HBO show, tweeted a link to the Uproxx article and thanked Warren for being a vocal fan of the sports drama.

“Luv this. Thx U Senator Elizabeth Warren (and hubby Bruce) for watching our @BallersHBO. Like you, we ball hard,” Johnson wrote.

Luv this. Thx U Senator Elizabeth Warren (and hubby Bruce) for watching our @BallersHBO. Like you, we ball hard 😉🏾https://t.co/PGiy1R125L — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 7, 2017

Within hours, Warren wrote in response to Johnson’s tweet. “We’ve got 7/23 marked on our calendars. Sure hope Ricky sticks with the Pats!”

We've got 7/23 marked on our calendars. Sure hope Ricky sticks with the Pats! https://t.co/lyw1iJUllQ — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 7, 2017

Other than their love for Ballers, Johnson and Warren have something else in common: White House hopes.

The A-list actor turned the entertainment and political world on its head last month when he told GQ magazine that there is a “real possibility” that he could challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” Johnson, a registered Republican, told GQ in an interview. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

In April, Warren was asked if she regrets not running for president in 2016. The Senator said her “biggest regret” was that Donald Trump is now president.

Season three of Ballers premieres Sunday, July 23 on HBO.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson