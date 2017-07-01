Watch Neil Young Juxtapose Left-wing Protests and BBQs in 4th of July Music Video

Rocker Neil Young is ringing in Independence Day with a politically charged music video which demands we “resist the powers that be.”

The song “Promise of the Real – Children of Destiny,” which features vocals by Promise of the Real, sees young children waving American flags, Fourth of July cookouts, military fighter jet flyovers, and scenes from various marches including the left-wing Women’s Marches aimed at protesting President Donald Trump.

“Preserve the land and save the seas for the children of destiny / The children of you and me,” Young sings on the three-minute visual.

“Stand up for what you believe / Resist the powers that be / Preserve the ways of democracy so the children can be free,” the singer says apparently making a subtle reference to the violent left-wing anti-Trump Resistance movement.

Young announced “Children of Destiny” in a short Facebook Live video posted Friday.

The rocker is no stranger to controversy around his music.

During the presidential election, Young’s team ripped then-candidate Trump for using the singer’s 1989 anthem “Rockin’ in the Free World” on the campaign trail.

“Donald Trump was not authorized to use ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement,” Young’s representative said in statement according to Billboard. “Neil Young, a Canadian citizen, is a supporter of Bernie Sanders for President of the United States of America.”

