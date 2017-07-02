Celebrities Freak Out Over Trump’s ‘CNN Bodyslam’ Tweet: ‘How the F*ck Are You a President’

Hollywood celebrities had a collective freakout on social media Sunday after President Donald Trump tweeted a video from an old wrestling event in which he “body slammed” a man, with the video altered to show a CNN logo superimposed on the man’s head.

Trump’s tweet came after CNN was forced to retract a story last week that had falsely linked presidential transition team member and Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci to a Kremlin-backed Russian investment fund. Three CNN staffers resigned after the retraction, and President Trump captioned his Sunday morning tweet with the hashtags “#FraudNewsCNN” and “#FNN.”

CNN responded to the video with its own statement Sunday, calling it a “sad day” when the president “encourages violence against reporters.”

“Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

The video caused a stir all over cable news, and celebrities were also eager to weigh in with their reactions. Actor Will Poulter called the tweet “terrifying,” while director Ava DuVernay said the tweet came from a “clearly diminished man.”

Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui put it more bluntly: “How the f*ck are you a president,” she tweeted.

2017 – the year the office of the Presidency forever lost any significance or meaning. https://t.co/l7bxIwVX1Z — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 2, 2017

How the fuck are you a president. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) July 2, 2017

Remember the time the president photoshopped the logo of a news company on a person and then tweeted a vid of him fake wrestling that logo? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 2, 2017

I'm dying to know which staffers got to work on it. Who wrote the scheduling memo. Who did the briefing. How quickly comms signed off. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 2, 2017

I highly suggest you take a look at Donald Trumps terrifying last tweet. Its a video of him wrestling 'fake news'

Its hard to accept as real — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) July 2, 2017

'To persevere in one's duty, and be silent, is the best answer to calumny.'

George Washington https://t.co/nvhYdTBF0P — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 2, 2017

What???? Please, someone. Get out the straight jacket. https://t.co/B8fUowmJx7 — Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) July 2, 2017

White supremacy is such that it allows a clearly diminished man to post this and proceed, but blocked the dignity of Obama at every turn. https://t.co/W6HGiRhC4y — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 2, 2017

Sweetie u cray https://t.co/OkaTiUuLAe — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 2, 2017

I just want you all to remember…this is a tweet from the "president"…..ok https://t.co/9KqscBCMST — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 2, 2017

