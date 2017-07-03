YouTube Star Stevie Ryan Commits Suicide at Age 33

Budding actress and YouTube viral video star Stevie Ryan has died after apparently hanging herself over the weekend, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office. She was 33.

The coroner’s office reported that Ryan’s death was the result of an apparent suicide.

Ryan launched her career in 2006 with a series of celebrity parody YouTube videos called Little Loca.

“I remember waking up and one Little Loca video had like 900 hits and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. There’s people watching this?’ Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “And it just kept going and then I did this Paris Hilton thing and then it literally was just growing and growing. And I just became so obsessed with all of it.”

Some of Ryan’s most viral videos included her parody of Selena Gomez’s “Congratulations to Me” MTV 2011 promo commercial and her video advising victims of sex abuse to seek help.

From 2012-2013, Ryan hosted a pop culture sketch comedy series on VH1 called Stevie TV and was also co-host of Brody Jenner‘s E! series Sex with Brody.

Ryan recently co-hosted a podcast about depression called Mentally Ch(ill). She acknowledged the recent death of grandfather, saying “I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression.”

She ultimately died two days later.

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Kristen Carney mourned her Mentally Ch(ill) co-host on Twitter writing, “RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I’ve ever known.”

