Actress Betty Gilpin Flips Off Republicans on Independence Day

Actress Betty Gilpin shared a special Independence Day message on her Twitter account Tuesday, tweeting an image of her character on the Netflix series GLOW flashing two middle fingers aimed at Republicans.

On the new show, set in the world of 1980s female wrestling in Los Angeles, Gilpin plays Debbie Eagan, a soap opera actress-turned-wrestler who goes by the moniker Liberty Belle, a red-white-and-blue-wearing all-American patriot who spars with her nemesis, the evil Zoya the Destroyer (Ruth Wilder) from the Soviet Union.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Gilpin shared a photograph of her character holding up two middle fingers she wrote were meant for the GOP.

Liberty Bell wishing the GOP a happy 4th! pic.twitter.com/DFd0rHfqhI — Betty Gilpin (@bettygilpin) July 4, 2017

“Liberty Bell wishing the GOP a happy 4th!” the actress captioned the photo.

Gilpin has seen her star rise this summer with GLOW, which premiered on Netflix in June, and with a small role as Audrey in the hit Starz series American Gods.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last month to discuss her role on the Netflix show, Gilpin said that wrestling was a “crazy physical metaphor” for what it means to be herself, and a woman.

“Using your power to take care of someone, in the most powerful possible way. You feel like your body is swimming,” the actress told the Times. “Sometimes you’re in charge, sometimes the other person is in charge. It’s the most beautiful feminist dance that you can do. And then you’re flying through the air and landing on your back.”

“It’s also nice to not feel like ‘the girl,'” she added, referring to the show’s dozen-plus female leads. “Because usually there’s a bunch of guys and a girl. And to not only have a bunch of women in the show, but to be physically close, together in a primal way and for it to be so non-sexualized is just so great.”

The first season of GLOW is currently available to stream on Netflix.

