SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Emily Ratajkowski: Can’t Get Work in Hollywood ‘Because My Boobs Are Too Big’

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

by John Binder4 Jul 2017Los Angeles, CA0

Actress Emily Ratajkowski called out Hollywood in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar Australia for what she claims is its “anti-woman” employment practices, explaining she is sometimes turned down for acting roles because her breasts are “too big.”

In an interview with the Australian magazine, Ratajkowski said she faces gender discrimination in Hollywood, but not because she’s too old or not pretty enough, but because she’s “too sexy.”

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy’,” Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar.

“It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big,” the actress continued. “What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the “Loveless (Nelyubov)” screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) 

Ratajkowski, an avid supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) presidential run and a social justice campaigner, said her boyfriend is a supporter of her feminist beliefs.

“My boyfriend [Jeff Magid] is super confident and was raised by his mum, so he also genuinely loves and admires women,”  Ratajkowski said. “Not just ‘Oh yeah, women are cool.’ He deeply loves and respects women, so he loves what I’m all about.”

Ratajkowski is no stranger to complaints about what she says is gender discrimination against her in left-wing Hollywood.

Happy to be back in NYC! Another CK back by popular demand.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Outdoor showers in heaven

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The actress starred alongside Zac Efron in the 2015 film ‘We Are Your Friends’ (Warner Bros.)

Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Last year, as Breitbart News reported, Ratajkowski said it was “hard to get serious roles” because of her sexy appearance.

“If you’re a sexy actress it’s hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they’ve seen you in,” she said. “People are like sheep and they’re like ‘Oh, that’s what she does well.'”

Ratajkowski shot to stardom after she starred topless in the music video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 smash hit single “Blurred Lines.” The young actress appeared in a small role for the blockbuster movie Gone Girl, where she also appeared topless alongside Ben Affleck, and in the 2015 film Entourage.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x