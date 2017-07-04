SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Spike Lee Directs Anti-Trump Music Video ‘Klown Wit Da Nuclear Code’

YouTube

by Jerome Hudson4 Jul 20170

Singer-songwriter and playwright Stew released the Spike Lee-directed music video for his “protest song” about President Donald Trump, entitled “Klown Wit Da Nuclear Code,” on Monday.

Released right before Independence Day, the four-minute video features the song’s lyrics scrolling across the screen and a mix of American slave-era photos and anti-Trump newspaper covers from Trump’s presidency and the election.

“Now come check out the scene, everyday is Halloween/ Dead ideas waltzing from their graves/ Swipe right for information/ Bring back that old plantation/ Only this time we all get to be slaves/” Stew sings. “‘Cuz it’s good old boy on a fear run/  Lead by a monkey on a pearl commode/ A toddler with a handgun bang bang bang/ A klown wit da nuclear code.”

“This song is in the American tradition of protest songs,” Lee said in a statement, according to Variety. “The lyrics are self explanatory — there’s a reason the words appear on the picture. There is no album [attached to the song], it’s one and done (and hopefully not the end of the world as we know it).”

Stew — real name Mark Stewart  — won a Tony Award in 2008 for Best Book for his semi-autobiographical rock musical Passing Strange. The California crooner has worked extensively with the infamous New York Public Theater, most recently Stew’s musical “The Total Bent” play had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x