Damon Wayans Jr. Sparks Outrage with ‘White People’ Independence Day Joke

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson5 Jul 20170

Actor Damon Wayans, Jr. drew outrage on social media over the July 4 holiday after posting a tweet that some users said was anti-American and racist against white people.

“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” Wayans tweeted on Tuesday.

Criticism came quick, with one twitter user writing “Just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans. They hate this country & their fans. #FabricatedRacism sadly returns @wayansjr.”

The New Girl star responded and said his tweet was merely a “joke.”

“A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren’t illegal,” Wayans wrote. But his response seemed to only fuel more backlash.

One user shared a meme depicting the number of white Union soldiers who died in the Civil War, which effectively dismantled the Confederacy and ended legalized slavery in the south.

Wayans later wrote to another Twitter user, “It was a joke. But feel free to be offended by it.”

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson

