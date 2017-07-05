Damon Wayans Jr. Sparks Outrage with ‘White People’ Independence Day Joke

Actor Damon Wayans, Jr. drew outrage on social media over the July 4 holiday after posting a tweet that some users said was anti-American and racist against white people.

“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” Wayans tweeted on Tuesday.

Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Criticism came quick, with one twitter user writing “Just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans. They hate this country & their fans. #FabricatedRacism sadly returns @wayansjr.”

The New Girl star responded and said his tweet was merely a “joke.”

“A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren’t illegal,” Wayans wrote. But his response seemed to only fuel more backlash.

When I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind. — jan (@ricknjan) July 4, 2017

Every single race and culture in the history of mankind has been enslaved at some point. Every one, including whites. Welcome to the club — Theresa Fehrenbach (@TheresaFBach) July 4, 2017

One user shared a meme depicting the number of white Union soldiers who died in the Civil War, which effectively dismantled the Confederacy and ended legalized slavery in the south.

Wayans later wrote to another Twitter user, “It was a joke. But feel free to be offended by it.”

Yep, it was a joke. But feel free to be offended by it. ;) — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

