Damon Wayans Jr. Sparks Outrage with ‘White People’ Independence Day Joke

Actor Damon Wayans, Jr. drew outrage on social media over the July 4 holiday after posting a tweet that some users said was anti-American and racist against white people.
“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” Wayans tweeted on Tuesday.
Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day
— Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017
Criticism came quick, with one twitter user writing “Just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans. They hate this country & their fans. #FabricatedRacism sadly returns @wayansjr.”
The New Girl star responded and said his tweet was merely a “joke.”
“A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren’t illegal,” Wayans wrote. But his response seemed to only fuel more backlash.
When I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind.
— jan (@ricknjan) July 4, 2017
Every single race and culture in the history of mankind has been enslaved at some point. Every one, including whites. Welcome to the club
— Theresa Fehrenbach (@TheresaFBach) July 4, 2017
One user shared a meme depicting the number of white Union soldiers who died in the Civil War, which effectively dismantled the Confederacy and ended legalized slavery in the south.
— Shari McGriff (@ShariMcGriff) July 4, 2017
Wayans later wrote to another Twitter user, “It was a joke. But feel free to be offended by it.”
Yep, it was a joke. But feel free to be offended by it. ;)
— Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017
