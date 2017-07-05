Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Valentino To Kick Off European Tour

First Lady Melania Trump is jet-setting in high fashion as she travels with President Donald Trump to Warsaw, Poland, where they are expected to be met with a warm welcome.

To board Air Force One, Melania donned a pair of pale pink cropped wide-leg windowpane Valentino trousers, along with a black, long-sleeve knit sweater. The Valentino pants retail for $1,790.

In her hands, Melania wore one of the most expensive Hermès handbags on the market, a crocodile-skin Birkin bag, which can retail for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To top off the ensemble, Melania chose a pair of jet-black sunglasses and Manolo Blahnik black suede stilletos, a favorite of the First Lady’s.

The jet-setting, luxury look is a departure from Melania’s more retail-friendly July 4th ensemble, where she wore a blue Esteban Cortázar dress with white details and Christian Louboutin heels.

This is the second foreign trip abroad for the First Lady with her husband. Melania’s first trip abroad brought a slew of high fashion, glamorous ensembles by a variety of designers, including custom-made Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Altuzarra, as Breitbart News reported.