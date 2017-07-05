SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Valentino To Kick Off European Tour

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

by John Binder5 Jul 2017Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump is jet-setting in high fashion as she travels with President Donald Trump to Warsaw, Poland, where they are expected to be met with a warm welcome.

To board Air Force One, Melania donned a pair of pale pink cropped wide-leg windowpane Valentino trousers, along with a black, long-sleeve knit sweater. The Valentino pants retail for $1,790.

In her hands, Melania wore one of the most expensive Hermès handbags on the market, a crocodile-skin Birkin bag, which can retail for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To top off the ensemble, Melania chose a pair of jet-black sunglasses and Manolo Blahnik black suede stilletos, a favorite of the First Lady’s.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania walk to board Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2017 for Poland and Germany. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

US President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, responds to a question from the press as he and his wife Melania depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2017, for Poland and Germany. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

US First Lady Melania Trump boards Air Force One prior to departure from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, July 5, 2017, as they travel on a 4-day trip to Poland and Germany. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB

The jet-setting, luxury look is a departure from Melania’s more retail-friendly July 4th ensemble, where she wore a blue Esteban Cortázar dress with white details and Christian Louboutin heels.

This is the second foreign trip abroad for the First Lady with her husband. Melania’s first trip abroad brought a slew of high fashion, glamorous ensembles by a variety of designers, including custom-made Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Altuzarra, as Breitbart News reported.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x