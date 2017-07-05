‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Learned About Oral Sex from HBO Show

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed that she received a detailed education about sex at just 13 years old by reading scripts for the popular HBO series.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, recently told the Sunday Times that she developed her “sex education” in part by doing table reads of scripts with her fellow castmates.

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” said Turner, who is now 21. “The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’”

“I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones,” she added.