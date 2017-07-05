‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Learned About Oral Sex from HBO Show

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed that she received a detailed education about sex at just 13 years old by reading scripts for the popular HBO series.
Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, recently told the Sunday Times that she developed her “sex education” in part by doing table reads of scripts with her fellow castmates.
“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” said Turner, who is now 21. “The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’”
“I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones,” she added.
Turner was just 12 years old when she auditioned for the role on the fantasy drama, which often features explicit sex scenes, including multiple orgies and even sex between family members.
The long-running series, based on books written by author George R.R. Martin, memorably came under heavy fire in 2015 after Turner’s character was repeatedly raped by her husband on the program, Ramsay Bolton (played by actor Iwan Rheon), throughout Season 5.
Martin defended the show at the time, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I’m writing about war, which is what almost all epic fantasy is about, but if you’re going to write about war and you just want to include all the cool battles and heroes killing a lot of orcs and things like that and you don’t portray [sexual violence], then there’s something fundamentally dishonest about that.”
“Rape, unfortunately, is still a part of war today,” Martin said at the time. “It’s not a strong testament to the human race, but I don’t think we should pretend it doesn’t exist.”
The seventh season of Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.
