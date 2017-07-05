‘Make America Great Again’: Singer Joy Villa Releases ‘Love Song’ for Country

Singer and enthusiastic Donald Trump supporter Joy Villa is back with a new single, aptly titled “Make America Great Again.”

The 26-year-old star told LifeZette that the new song is a “a love song for America” and hopes it “inspires people to come together.”

Villa made headlines earlier this year after she walked the red carpet at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a red-white-and-blue dress decorated with President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The bold move caused the singer’s album sales for I Make the Static to spike significantly. The artist also received death threats for expressing an opinion not widely held in the entertainment business.

But despite the tune’s title and its release on Independence Day, Villa says the track has little to do with politics.

“Artists create the future, and right now I see a lot of destruction to our future,” she said citing some of the more harmful messages being peddled by her peers. “Unfortunately, what the art in Hollywood is doing right now is making us more divisive. It’s making us confused. It’s making us so angry.”

“I have a lot of friends in the [political] middle who don’t feel represented,” Villa told the outlet. “It’s really out of control.”

It’s no surprise then that Villa doesn’t look to a left-leaning Hollywood creative community for validation.

“They’ve never given me opportunities, so I haven’t lost any of those opportunities,” she said, noting that it’s “more popular to be liberal” in Hollywood. “I’ve always done it my own way.”

The singer also applauds the job President Trump has done in the early months of his first term in office.

“I think he’s done amazing,” she said. “I love that he’s moving fast,” adding that President Trump has already soared “leaps and bounds over the last administration.”

Villa’s new song “Make America Great Again” is now available to stream and purchase at Amazon.

