Women Stage ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Protest Against Trump in Poland

Several women donned red capes and white bonnets to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Poland on Thursday in a demonstration inspired by the Margaret Atwood novel and television series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The activists — inspired by Atwood’s dystopian feminist novel-turned-Hulu sci-fi drama about an oppressive theocracy that forces women to procreate — marched through the streets of Warsaw, Poland, waving rainbow flags and holding signs that read “Dumb Trump.”

Government promised what it couldn't deliver. Here you can see the protest of Polish women against Trump. Today, Warsaw cc @HandmaidsOnHulu pic.twitter.com/NsNJYgx4dx — natemat (@natematpl) July 6, 2017

“We will never become handmaids! We won’t allow it!” read one Twitter post, which featured video of the activists protesting.

Polish women protested Trump's visit to Poland today dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale (pic via @CNN Instagram.) pic.twitter.com/Md7GWKQVGi — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) July 6, 2017

“The current president of the United States is not only a sexist and a misogynist who often brags about molesting women but also someone who really endangers our Earth,” said one Handmaid-dressed protestor, who also slammed President Trump’s decision to pull the United States of out the UN Paris Climate Accord.

Protest na rogu Schillera i Miodowej – duże zainteresowanie mediów, też międzynarodowych pic.twitter.com/1PNAOy5DAY — Michał Kolanko (@michal_kolanko) July 6, 2017

Last month, dozens of Handmaid’s protesters marched in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to support Planned Parenthood against Congressional Republican efforts to eliminate the abortion provider’s taxpayer funding.

President Trump arrived in Poland Thursday to enormous crowds of people who came out to applaud the president during his public address at the site of the Warsaw Uprising memorial.

President Trump’s European trip will include the two-day G-20 summit starting Friday in Germany, where the Commander-in-Chief is expiated to meet with various world leaders.

