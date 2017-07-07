SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump-Putin Meeting Sends Celebrities Into Full Meltdown

Getty/Getty

by Jerome Hudson7 Jul 20170

Hollywood stars took to social media Friday to fire off a mix of puns and panicked screeds in response to President Donald Trump’s first in-person meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Reacting to reports claiming President Trump said he was delighted to meet Putin, pop icon Cher wondered why Trump would put “Russia b 4 America?”

Actor-director Rob Reiner asserted that Russia has “invaded” America, while comedian Michael Ian Black joked that President Trump had been performing a sexual act on Putin during their reported two-and-a-half hour-long meeting.

Netflix’s House of Cards tweeted a gif depicting a meeting between the political drama’s fictional Russian President Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen) and President Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey).

Below is a roundup of more celebrity reaction to President Trump and Putin’s meeting.

Coming to President Trump’s defense was game show host Chuck Woolery:

 

