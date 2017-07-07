Trump-Putin Meeting Sends Celebrities Into Full Meltdown

Hollywood stars took to social media Friday to fire off a mix of puns and panicked screeds in response to President Donald Trump’s first in-person meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Reacting to reports claiming President Trump said he was delighted to meet Putin, pop icon Cher wondered why Trump would put “Russia b 4 America?”

trump Says"It's HONOR 2 MEET PUTIN"&trump looks 4ward to positive things happening 4 RUSSIA & 🇺🇸‼️WHY IS IT AN HONOR,& WHY RUSSIA"B4"AMERICA — Cher (@cher) July 7, 2017

Actor-director Rob Reiner asserted that Russia has “invaded” America, while comedian Michael Ian Black joked that President Trump had been performing a sexual act on Putin during their reported two-and-a-half hour-long meeting.

Russia has invaded US & continues to try to undermine our democracy. DT refuses to protect us. Don't let a weak ignorant liar sell us out. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2017

Trump must be terrible at blowjobs if it's taking this long. https://t.co/Q90QKwavjy — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 7, 2017

Netflix’s House of Cards tweeted a gif depicting a meeting between the political drama’s fictional Russian President Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen) and President Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey).

Below is a roundup of more celebrity reaction to President Trump and Putin’s meeting.

Holy shit guys the piss tape is apparently 2 hrs & 20 mins long — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2017

👉🏾@realDonaldTrump demonstrates how to greet the banker when you don't want to ruffle his peacock feathers. #MakeRussiaGreatAgain https://t.co/AV6kuUPotD — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 7, 2017

trump the snail on the scorpions back

thinking he's made a great deal why did u sting me – snail asks dying

i am a scorpion – vlad says https://t.co/8QA7QZpCZi — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 7, 2017

putin is an evil mastermind trump is a mean buffoon pic.twitter.com/oH4k47u26G — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 7, 2017

The one and only positive in all this: Trump has brought the entire world together in the disgust we feel here at home. https://t.co/InhNxZyRDz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 7, 2017

I can't see that we will ever know what happened at the Putin/Trump Summit since not one person in the room was there to better the world. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 7, 2017

Trump is willing to take Putin purely at his word, but not our own IC agencies. It's a farce. He knows they interfered. He courted it. https://t.co/fKSTbmGVyQ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 7, 2017

Russia is attacking us as a nation not just the democrats. The Republicans don't seem to realize it could be them next. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 7, 2017

Hard to know what really happened. https://t.co/DyyXSarLK3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 7, 2017

Putin asked Trump for proof that Russia hacked the election. Trump said “I’m sitting here.” — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 7, 2017

Russian or WH version of Putin- Trump meeting? Flip a coin https://t.co/IKheelGazR — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 7, 2017

A former reality show host, a former KGB agent, and a guy named Rex, walk into a Russian bar … — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) July 7, 2017

Coming to President Trump’s defense was game show host Chuck Woolery:

If #Putin is looking for an American apologist in #Trump, he won't get it. Now he is sitting down with a real American Man. Different. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 7, 2017

