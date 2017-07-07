Rob Reiner: ‘Russia Has Invaded U.S.’

Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner took to Twitter Friday to proclaim that Russia has “invaded” the United States, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

“Russia has invaded US & continues to try to undermine our democracy,” the 70-year-old Oscar nominee wrote Friday. “DT (Donald Trump) refuses to protect us. Don’t let a weak ignorant liar sell us out.”

The former All in the Family star has been a frequent and vocal critic of Trump’s presidency.

In June, Reiner characterized the “fight” to save democracy as an “all out war” against Trump and his administration.

“When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason,” he tweeted last month.

In a September interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Reiner took a direct shot at the president’ supporters when he said that Trump had “unearthed” racism that had been “dormant” in America for a long time.

“If it isn’t overt racism, it’s this kind of a desperate attempt at holding on to some version of America that they think was there once,” he told THR. “They’re really threatened by our diversity, and what’s so great about the experiment of democracy is that it celebrates diversity and diversity is what makes it strong.”

Reiner also appeared on MSNBC in February, where he said Trump’s “cancerous presidency” must not be allowed to spread.

“What’s interesting here is that we really have a test, and we are being tested as to whether or not our democracy is going to survive,” he said at the time. “We have somebody who’s mentally unstable, who is a pathological liar. There’s no getting around that, who’s running our country.”

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum