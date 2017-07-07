Rosie O’Donnell Backs Up John Podesta in Twitter Beef with Donald Trump

Rosie O’Donnell defended John Podesta Friday in a vulgar tweet, as the former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman sent a series of tweets aimed at President Donald Trump.

“Yes and fuck you donald trump – fuck u,” O’Donnell tweeted, linking to a tweet from Podesta.

yes and fuck you donald trump – fuck u https://t.co/Dd5r8PE6nK — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 7, 2017

The former View co-host rushed to Podesta’s defense as he was fending off allegations raised by President Trump during his appearance at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

“Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!” President Trump tweeted, referring to Podesta’s email hack during the 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee’s reported failure to turn over its hacked email server to FBI investigators.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Trump’s tweet comes on the heels of an explosive New York Post report, calling for a Congressional investigation into ties between Podesta and the Russian government.

“During a heated Fox Business interview with Maria Bartiromo, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chief John Podesta made a series of misleading statements when questioned about his involvement in a company that received $35 million from the Russian government while Hillary served as secretary of state,” writes Breitbart News senior editor-at-large and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) president Peter Schweizer.

Schweizer continues:

On Jan. 18, 2011, a small green-energy company named Joule Unlimited announced Podesta’s appointment to its board. Months later, Rusnano, a Kremlin-backed investment fund founded by Vladimir Putin, pumped $35 million into Joule. Serving alongside Podesta on Joule’s board were senior Russian official Anatoly Chubais and oligarch Ruben Vardanyan, who has been appointed by Putin to a Russian economic-modernization council.

Breitbart News reported Podesta’s extensive Russian ties last August, as revealed in a 56-page GAI report titled “From Russia with Money: Hillary Clinton, the Russian Reset, and Cronyism.”

In March, Rep. Louie Gohmert, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, called on Congress to probe Podesta’s role in the Russia-funded firm, saying it “certainly needs to be reviewed to see if there really is something nefarious going on with these activities.”

As for O’Donnell, Friday’s foul-mouthed attack against Trump was but the latest in a long-running string of attacks against the president.

Hours after President Trump garnered cheers and applause for his public address at the site of the Warsaw Uprising memorial in Poland, O’Donnell took to Twitter to say he must have “diminished capacity.”

donald trump is so stupid – he must have diminished capacity – he is not able to make sense – he rambles – he repeats – he is confused #sad — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 7, 2017

