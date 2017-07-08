SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Barbra Streisand: Donald Trump ‘Is the Fake President’

FILE - In a Wednesday, May 7, 2014 file photo, Barbra Streisand listens to President Barack Obama speak at the USC Shoah Foundation’s 20th anniversary Ambassadors for Humanity gala in Los Angeles. Streisand's husband, James Brolin, sits at left. Publisher Taschen announced Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, that "Barbra: Streisand's Early Years in Hollywood, 1968-1976" will be published in December. According to Taschen, the book will include more than 240 images, many of them never published before. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

by Jerome Hudson8 Jul 20170

Actress and singer Barbra Streisand rails against President Trump in a HuffPost column published Friday, calling him an “angry, hollow, vindictive man.”

In the article titled “The Fake President,” the Academy Award-winner writes, “There’s a narcissistic fraud in the White House.”

The next thousand words sees Streisand questioning President Trump’s mental stability, his willingness to criticize what he calls the “very fake news” media, and his ability to be U.S. president.

“The large ego of a small man drives the vindictiveness of his policies,” Streisand writes. Elsewhere, she says, “This is the Trump presidency. He will not grow in the office.”

“He watches cable TV and then tweets in a rage,” the singer states. “He lacks the temperament to fulfill his role. For all his ranting about fake news and fake media … the truth is, he is the fake president.”

Streisand has long criticized President Trump, starting last August when she became one of many celebrities to say they vow to leave the country if Trump won the election.

The 74-year-old, who was a vocal supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, has also called President Trump “clueless, reckless, graceless and heartless.”

In March, Streisand revealed that President Trump is making her gain weight.

Read Streisand’s “The Fake President” article in its entirety here.

Jerome Hudson

