Green Day Under Fire for Playing On After Acrobat Falls to His Death

Green Day has come under fire for performing at the Mad Cool Festival Friday night in Spain mere moments after an acrobat died after falling over 100 feet during a performance.

The performer, Pedro Aunión Monroy, fell to the ground in front of about 35,000 frightened festivalgoers. Paramedics rushed to the scene and administered first aid but Monroy died on the scene, The Mirror reports. He was 42. Monroy was performing at tribute to Prince’s hit song “Purple Rain.”

Video of the horrific and deadly accident can be seen below.

Green Day, the event’s headliner, took the stage and performed after a short delay.

Several fans took to social media and slammed the band — who later said they were unaware of Monroy’s death — for performing.

Im leaving the #madcool after an acrobat died mid show, and noone in the organization said anything.#GreenDay shouldn't be playing right now — Markinho Curi (@markinhocuri) July 7, 2017

@GreenDay ashamed of you. An artist died just 20 meters from you and you still play. Worst band on the planet. #MadCool — Javier Erquiaga (@jerquiag) July 7, 2017

I was at #Madcool tonight & saw what happened. The organisers can say it was for security but IMO, they put economics ahead of decency. — Jackie Willcox (@JackieWillcox1) July 8, 2017

The band later tweeted their condolences and said that they learned of the performer’s tragic death after their set.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 8, 2017

Mad Cool festival organizers were also criticized for what some people said was a lack of safety at the show and for allowing the Green Day to perform after the incident.

A guy just died and all you guys care about is getting your money back. But then you criticise the event for wanting money. #MadCool — Eddy (@hissingmisery) July 8, 2017

If #GreenDay truly didn't know about the accident shame on #MadCool — Sophie 🌊 (@SophieSparksFly) July 8, 2017

Yes it was a tragedy, but i blame the lack of safety at madcool and the fact they didnt even tell green day what had happend — Sophie 🌊 (@SophieSparksFly) July 8, 2017

Rock band Slowdive, however, did not perform and said it would not be appropriate to do so after Monroy’s death.

Due to the tragic event at Mad Cool this evening we felt it was not appropriate to play. Our thoughts go out to those affected. — Slowdive (@slowdiveband) July 8, 2017

Mad Cool organizers said in a statement released on Saturday that it “regrets the terrible accident,” adding that Green Day was allowed to perform for “security reasons.”

