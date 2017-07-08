SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Green Day Under Fire for Playing On After Acrobat Falls to His Death

Jo Hale/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson
8 Jul 2017

Trump-hating punk rock band Greed Day has come under fire for performing at the Mad Cool Festival Friday night in Spain mere moments after an acrobat died after falling over 100 feet during a performance.

The performer, Pedro Aunión Monroy, fell to the ground in front of about 35,000 frightened festivalgoers. Paramedics rushed to the scene and administered first aid but Monroy died on the scene, The Mirror reports. He was 42. Monroy was performing at tribute to Prince’s hit song “Purple Rain.”

Video of the horrific and deadly accident can be seen below.

Green Day, the event’s headliner, took the stage and performed after a short delay.

Several fans took to social media and slammed the band — who later said they were unaware of Monroy’s death — for performing.

The band later tweeted their condolences and said that they learned of the performer’s tragic death after their set.

Mad Cool festival organizers were also criticized for what some people said was a lack of safety at the show and for allowing the Green Day to perform after the incident.

Rock band Slowdive, however, did not perform and said it would not be appropriate to do so after Monroy’s death.

Mad Cool organizers said in a statement released on Saturday that it “regrets the terrible accident,” adding that Green Day was allowed to perform for “security reasons.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

