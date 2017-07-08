Resistance: Drunken Shia LaBeouf Arrested Again for Alleged Disorderly Conduct

The actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early Saturday after allegedly engaging in drunken acts of public disorder, TMZ reported Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, the Transformers star and left-wing activist remained in custody, having been booked for alleged public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

It is not the first time an intoxicated LaBeouf has run into trouble with the law. In October 2015, LaBeouf was detained in Austin, Texas, after jaywalking in front of police:

Hey @TMZ just saw Shia Lebouf get arrested in Austin, TX ! pic.twitter.com/N81hMm5BzW — Down To Friend (@DTFtx) October 10, 2015

Then, in January this year, LaBeouf was arrested in New York after getting into an altercation with another man during his performance art project designed to protest President Donald Trump.

However, the project was eventually canceled, having been relocated four times. His initial project, located at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, involved participants standing in front of a camera and repeating the phrase “He will not divide us” but was removed after gunshots were reported in the area near the exhibit.

The project was then relocated to a secret occasion but was sabotaged by 4Chan users who twice tracked down its location and replaced it with a pro-Trump T-shirt and MAGA hat. At its final location in Liverpool, England, the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology removed the installation as a result of “dangerous, illegal trespassing.”

