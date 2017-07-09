Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Pop-Art Delpozo Dress Sells Out After Poland Speech

The bold, pop-art dress First Lady Melania Trump wore for her and President Donald Trump’s recent speeches in Warsaw, Poland has officially sold out.

When Melania stepped out in Warsaw to echo her husband’s nationalistic message, she was in for a whirl-wind, as the scuba-knit Delpozo dress she donned appeared to overshadow the famous world leaders in Poland that day.

The sleeveless decoupage midi dress was available at luxury retailers Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman at the time Melania wore the pop-art-like dress, for upwards of roughly $3,000. Delpozo is considered one of the most famous Spanish design houses in the world, alongside luxury brand Loewe.

Now, the Delpozo dress has completely sold out, following the First Lady’s appearance in the frock, as well as the Spanish fashion house posting out photos of Melania to their Instagram page.

@flotus wearing #DelpozoPF17 upon arrival to Poland A post shared by Delpozo (@delpozo) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Instagram users praised Melania’s choice to wear Delpozo, a fashion house that was founded in 1974 by Jesús del Pozo.

“Love the dress and congratulations,” one Instagram user wrote. “Melania is an exquisite and gracious First Lady.”

“And the dress is sold out. Sorry haters,” another Instagram user boasted.

During Melania’s speech in Poland, the First Lady spoke briefly about the importance to her husband’s administration of keeping Americans safe from global Islamic terrorism, as Breitbart News reported.

“As many of you know, a main focus of my husband’s presidency is the safety and security of the American people,” Melania said.

“I think all of us can agree people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matter what country they live in,” Melania continued. “That is my wish for all of us around the world.”

President Trump and Melania are expected to visit the First Lady’s home country of Slovenia soon, as news broke that leaders of the small, Eastern European country had offered an invitation to the Trumps.