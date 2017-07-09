Photos: Melania Trump Sets the Bar In High Fashion For G20 European Tour

As First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump took off for their second foreign trip abroad together, the former fashion model shined bright in an array of high fashion glamour.
Departing for her trip to Warsaw, Poland and Hamburg, Germany for the G20 Summit, Melania donned a pair of pale pink cropped wide-leg windowpane Valentino trousers, along with a black, long-sleeve knit sweater. The Valentino pants retail for $1,790, as Breitbart News reported.
To top the departure ensemble off, Melania chose a luxury Hermès crocodile-skin Birkin handbag, dark shades and black suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos.
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania walk to board Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2017 for Poland and Germany. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
Arriving to a warm welcome in Warsaw, Poland, Melania stunned as she stepped off Air Force One in an emerald green suede Diane Von Furstenberg coat, which is already sold out. Melania paired the coat with a graphic Diane Von Furstenberg Arago silk scarf, which retails for $89.
Melania’s joyous arrival in the bold-colored look was greeted with rave reviews from the fashion press, with American Vogue declaring that the outfit “appeared to take its cues from ‘70s fashion, projecting a polished yet louche quality.”
US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) step off Air Force One upon their arrival at Chopin Airport in Warsaw,on July 5, 2017. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) react after stepping off Air Force One upon their arrival at Chopin Airport in Warsaw,on July 5, 2017. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
For President Trump’s now famous ‘defense of the West’ speech in Warsaw, Melania went bold and bright with a sleeveless decoupage midi dress from Spanish design house Delpozo. The pop-art ensemble was made from a scuba-knit, featuring a graphic design of orange, blue and magenta. Melania paired the look with pink – verging on purple – Manolo Blahnik stilettos.
U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Hamburg’s Mayor Olaf Scholz as they arrive at Hamburg Airport for the Hamburg G20 economic summit on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (2ndL), his wife Melania Trump (L) and the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (R) near the Warsaw Uprising Monument on Krasinski Square after he gave a speech during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Polish President’s wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (C) visit Copernicus Science Center in Warsaw on July 6, 2017. (ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump looks at a shoe printed on a 3D printer by a young girl as she visits the Copernicus Science Center with the Polish President’s wife in Warsaw on July 6, 2017. (ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP/Getty Images)
This was the first time the First Lady has worn Delpozo, prompting the design house to cheer on Melania’s bold choice on their Instagram page, posting out a photo of her in the scuba-knit dress.
In Hamburg, Germany, for the G20 Summit dinner banquet, Melania went white with a crisp, 1920s-inspired Michael Kors frock along with bright white pointed-toe Christian Louboutin stilletos. The Michael Kors dress retails for $2,995 at Neiman Marcus.
Melania, often donning a feathered middle-part for her hair, switched it up for the dinner and wore a side-part, as well as natural makeup.
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (2-R), his wife Melania Trump (R), French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie philharmonic concert hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Michael Ukas – Pool / Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive to attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie philharmonic concert hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Stefan Rousseau – Pool / Getty Images)
Melania went back to bold, just as she arrived in her final ensemble for the European tour. For the G20 Summit, Melania wore a grey and white Herve Pierre dress and a rich, mango-colored Bottega Veneta cashmere wrap coat. The Bottega Veneta coat retails for $5,400 at Neiman Marcus.
The First Lady paired the striking look with a bright orange leather belt and silver snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos, along with her famous feather sandy-toned hair.
Hamburg’s mayor Olaf Scholz (L) greets US First Lady Melania Trump as she arrives to attend the partners’ programme at the city hall during the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 8, 2017. (AXEL SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump make their way from Marine One to board Airforce One after the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One prior to departure from Hamburg Airport in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017, following the G20 Summit. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.