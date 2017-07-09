Photos: Melania Trump Sets the Bar In High Fashion For G20 European Tour

As First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump took off for their second foreign trip abroad together, the former fashion model shined bright in an array of high fashion glamour.

Departing for her trip to Warsaw, Poland and Hamburg, Germany for the G20 Summit, Melania donned a pair of pale pink cropped wide-leg windowpane Valentino trousers, along with a black, long-sleeve knit sweater. The Valentino pants retail for $1,790, as Breitbart News reported.

To top the departure ensemble off, Melania chose a luxury Hermès crocodile-skin Birkin handbag, dark shades and black suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Arriving to a warm welcome in Warsaw, Poland, Melania stunned as she stepped off Air Force One in an emerald green suede Diane Von Furstenberg coat, which is already sold out. Melania paired the coat with a graphic Diane Von Furstenberg Arago silk scarf, which retails for $89.

Melania’s joyous arrival in the bold-colored look was greeted with rave reviews from the fashion press, with American Vogue declaring that the outfit “appeared to take its cues from ‘70s fashion, projecting a polished yet louche quality.”

For President Trump’s now famous ‘defense of the West’ speech in Warsaw, Melania went bold and bright with a sleeveless decoupage midi dress from Spanish design house Delpozo. The pop-art ensemble was made from a scuba-knit, featuring a graphic design of orange, blue and magenta. Melania paired the look with pink – verging on purple – Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

This was the first time the First Lady has worn Delpozo, prompting the design house to cheer on Melania’s bold choice on their Instagram page, posting out a photo of her in the scuba-knit dress.

In Hamburg, Germany, for the G20 Summit dinner banquet, Melania went white with a crisp, 1920s-inspired Michael Kors frock along with bright white pointed-toe Christian Louboutin stilletos. The Michael Kors dress retails for $2,995 at Neiman Marcus.

Melania, often donning a feathered middle-part for her hair, switched it up for the dinner and wore a side-part, as well as natural makeup.

Melania went back to bold, just as she arrived in her final ensemble for the European tour. For the G20 Summit, Melania wore a grey and white Herve Pierre dress and a rich, mango-colored Bottega Veneta cashmere wrap coat. The Bottega Veneta coat retails for $5,400 at Neiman Marcus.

The First Lady paired the striking look with a bright orange leather belt and silver snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos, along with her famous feather sandy-toned hair.