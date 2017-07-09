Watch: Charlize Theron Takes No Prisoners in Final ‘Atomic Blonde’ Trailer

Charlize Theron kicks butt and takes names in the final trailer for Universal’s highly-anticipated spy action thriller Atomic Blonde, due out later this month.

Theron plays MI-6 agent Lorraine Broughton, who’s sent on a mission to recover a “priceless dossier” containing a list of names of double agents out of crime-infested Berlin, along with the help of local station chief David Percival (James McAvoy).

The trailer features a lot of Jason Bourne-style stylized action sequences, all set to the backdrop of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” and a throwback, neon-saturated production design.

Theron and McAvoy star alongside Sofia Boutella, Bill Skarskard, John Goodman, and Eddia Marsan; David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2) directs off of a scrreenplay from Kurt Johnstad (300, Act of Valor), which was itself based on Antony Johnson’s series of graphic novels.

Atomic Blonde is in theaters July 21.

