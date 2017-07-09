Watch: Gerard Butler Battles Mother Nature in Trailer for Climate Change Disaster Movie ‘Geostorm’

The weather strikes back in the latest trailer for Warner Bros. climate change disaster epic Geostorm, released by the studio this week.

Gerard Butler plays Jake Lawson, the mastermind behind a series of inter-connected satellites in Earth’s orbit that can control the planet’s weather. When the system malfunctions over Afghanistan and turns the country into an icy wasteland, Lawson must travel to space to repair it; but he soon learns that the whole satellite system is triggering massive disastrous weather events, including destructive tornadoes and tsunamis.

advertisement

The plan to save the world includes a plot to kidnap the President of the United States (Andy Garcia) and a whole lot of careful maneuvering through scenes of epic climate-related destruction.

Dean Devlin, who wrote and produced Independence Day, makes his directorial debut with Geostorm. Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, and Jim Sturgess round out the cast.

Geostorm is in theaters October 20.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum