SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Bill Maher Under Fire for ‘Nail Salon’ Joke: ‘Using the N Word Wasn’t Enough Racism for You?’

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

by Jerome Hudson10 Jul 20170

For the second time in as many months, Bill Maher is being criticized for making what some have described as a racially-insensitive joke.

In a tweet sent over the weekend from Maher’s verified personal account, the Real Time host said: “This N Korean thing is getting tense! I mean, I think it is, I’m on vaca. The ladies at my nail salon are freaking out, that’s what I know!”

The missive, about the rising tensions between North Korea and the US, saw several social media users respond with outrage directed at the HBO host.

L.A.-based comedian Steve Byrne — who is of Korean descent — blasted Maher:

Film actress Cindy Chu slammed the politically incorrect comedian and referenced Maher’s use of a racial slur last month on his weekly show.

More users didn’t hold anything back.

Last month Maher found himself in hot water after referring to himself as a “house ni**er” while interviewing Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

Maher’s remark prompted intense backlash on social media and calls for his firingby some left-wing activists, including Black Lives Matter leader DeRay McKesson and Al Sharpton.

HBO issued a statement saying Maher’s remarks would be edited out of future broadcasts of the show.

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” HBO said.

Maher also apologized, saying “The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

The 61-year-old apologized again on his show, and received a lecture about racism from Michael Eric Dyson and a tongue lashing from rapper Ice Cube.

Maher has yet to respond to the latest controversy.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x