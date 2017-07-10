Bill Maher Under Fire for ‘Nail Salon’ Joke: ‘Using the N Word Wasn’t Enough Racism for You?’

For the second time in as many months, Bill Maher is being criticized for making what some have described as a racially-insensitive joke.

In a tweet sent over the weekend from Maher’s verified personal account, the Real Time host said: “This N Korean thing is getting tense! I mean, I think it is, I’m on vaca. The ladies at my nail salon are freaking out, that’s what I know!”

This N Korean thing is getting tense! I mean, I think it is, I'm on vaca. The ladies at my nail salon are freaking out, that's what I know! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 7, 2017

The missive, about the rising tensions between North Korea and the US, saw several social media users respond with outrage directed at the HBO host.

L.A.-based comedian Steve Byrne — who is of Korean descent — blasted Maher:

A. What man says "my nail salon"

B. Are your writers on "vaca" too? — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) July 9, 2017

Film actress Cindy Chu slammed the politically incorrect comedian and referenced Maher’s use of a racial slur last month on his weekly show.

Delete this shit. Using the N word wasn't enough racism for you? — Cindy Chu (@iamcindychu) July 10, 2017

More users didn’t hold anything back.

bill's problem isn't being offensive, it's that he's just not funny. #hack — Emily Colucci (@emilycolucci) July 8, 2017

Shitty joke from a shit bag. Enjoy your vaca. — alexandra halaby (@iskandrah) July 7, 2017

what a racist you are with the nail salon jab on Asian women & even after last racist remark 😡@DRUDGE_REPORT @BreitbartNews @HBO — The Metamorphosis (@USAPatriotica) July 7, 2017

After dropping the n-word, this seems like a very ill-advised tweet. — Barret (@_barretme) July 7, 2017

Hahahaha oh Bill a joke about Koreans and nail salons youre so edgy man bringing down the house over here lol but seriously youre the worst — Hussein Beydoun (@MrBeydoun) July 7, 2017

This is fucked up even for you Bill — A Scanner Burkely (@ascannerburkely) July 7, 2017

Last month Maher found himself in hot water after referring to himself as a “house ni**er” while interviewing Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

Maher’s remark prompted intense backlash on social media and calls for his firingby some left-wing activists, including Black Lives Matter leader DeRay McKesson and Al Sharpton.

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

HBO issued a statement saying Maher’s remarks would be edited out of future broadcasts of the show.

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” HBO said.

Maher also apologized, saying “The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

The 61-year-old apologized again on his show, and received a lecture about racism from Michael Eric Dyson and a tongue lashing from rapper Ice Cube.

Maher has yet to respond to the latest controversy.

