Lena Dunham Sells Dress She Cried In on Election Night to Benefit Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood supporter Lena Dunham is selling her clothing to benefit the nation’s largest abortion provider.

The co-creator of HBO’s The Girls, Dunham is selling 169 items from her wardrobe on TheRealReal, an e-commerce consignment shop. Most of the items are already sold, though several of the pricier items remain – such as Dunham’s Elizabeth Kennedy 2017 Met Gala gown, priced at $4,000, and her Zac Posen satin evening gown, selling for $1,495.

I partnered with @therealreal by donating items from my wardrobe to benefit @PPact and you can shop NOW👗Ἰ👍🏼👉🏼: https://t.co/Y8OND0h7FM pic.twitter.com/dtZxbOhnaq — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 10, 2017

One item that already sold is the dress Dunham reportedly wore on Election Night in November, as she found out Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican Donald Trump. The “Kenzo Ruffled Print Dress” has apparently already sold for $125.

“I’ll be honest and say it was selected with a different outcome than me sobbing with my head in Lady Gaga’s lap,” Dunham wrote in a note accompanying the item. “But we continue to fight, we always fight for progress and the future, for our planet, and our children, and this dress to me represents so much the spirit of hope that I know will get us through.”

According to the New York Times, Dunham is donating her 70 percent commission from the sales of her clothing to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

The actress and director, who gave a detailed account of her problems with endometriosis in a recent Times op-ed, said about her donations:

I realized I had been carrying around a lot of crap, both internally and externally. I always thought I was going to hoard all my clothes for my future daughter, and now I understand, especially being a woman with a reproductive illness, I may end up with an adopted son, I may end up with a daughter who doesn’t identify with her gender at birth. You can’t live for the future that does not yet exist. I have to take all this good fashion fortune I’ve had and spread it.

Dunham is attempting to raise money for Planned Parenthood as it faces possible elimination of its taxpayer funds following years of scandals, including for Medicaid fraud, allegations of child sex abuse cover-up, and most recently alleged profiteering from the sale of body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

“It’s a very, very challenging moment to be a woman in America,” Dunham told the Times. “Planned Parenthood’s never been more essential. The work that I’ve done with them has really become front and center to my life, really as important to me as my art in a lot of ways.”

Though the abortion vendor continues to advertise itself as a “women’s health” organization, its latest annual report shows that its number of abortions performed, its profits, and its government funding have all increased over the past year, just as many of its non-abortion services – such as contraception and prenatal care – have dropped.