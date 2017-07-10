‘Run the Rock 2020’: Campaign Committee Forms to Draft Dwayne Johnson for President

A West Virginia man has formed an official campaign committee to attempt to draft actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into the 2020 presidential race.

The organization “Run the Rock 2020” was officially registered with the Federal Election Commission on July 9, according to a Statement of Organization on the FEC website. The entity appears to be the first official effort to draft the 45-year-old Baywatch star, who reportedly holds dual American-Canadian citizenship, into the presidential fray.

The committee was registered by one Kenton Tilford, who listed a West Virginia address as the organization’s headquarters.

Emails seeking more information sent to addresses listed for Mr. Tilford and for the “Run the Rock 2020” organization were not immediately returned.

Johnson — who has emerged as one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood in recent years with roles in hit films including the Fast and the Furious franchise and the disaster movie San Andreas — has hinted that he may make a foray into politics during recent media appearances.

In a May interview with GQ, Johnson said that a future run for the presidency could be a “real possibility” for him.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” the actor told the magazine. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

In the same interview, the actor — who has attended both Republican and Democratic national conventions, and is reportedly a registered Independent — blasted President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and his “ban” on entries from some designated Middle Eastern countries.

“I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants,” he told GQ. “I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment. I feel like the majority of, if not all, Americans feel that protection is of huge importance,” he said.

In an appearance on Good Morning America shortly thereafter, Johnson said that Americans’ desire to see him run was reflective of them “wanting to see a better leadership happening right now.”

"I don't know if I would make a good President, but I know I have a certain skill set…" – Dwayne @TheRock Johnson on running for President pic.twitter.com/nSpym6gW3A — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 18, 2017

During his hosting duties on Saturday Night Live just a few days later, the actor invited fellow five-time SNL host Tom Hanks to the stage, where the pair unveiled a Johnson/Hanks 2020 presidential ticket as streamers and confetti were dropped from the ceiling.

“Together, we would get 100 percent of the vote,” Hanks joked. “I would get the senior vote, because I fought in World War II… in like ten different movies.”

“And I of course would get the minority vote,” added Johnson. “Because everyone just assumes, I’m, well, whatever they are.”

Whether he plans to run or not, Johnson already counts at least one celebrity among those who would endorse his potential bid for the presidency.

In a May interview with Variety, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said he would like to see Johnson run as a Democrat, as part of an effort by the party to run candidates who are “beloved” by the American people.

“Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f*cking Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us,” Moore told Variety.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum