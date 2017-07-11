SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities React to Trump Jr. ‘Russia Emails’: ‘U Are a ‘D*ck Junior’

by Daniel Nussbaum11 Jul 20170

Actors, late-night hosts and other Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter Tuesday to weigh in on Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney in June, after President Donald Trump’s son released an email chain earlier in the day that appeared to show how the meeting was set up.

As Breitbart News reported, the emails released Tuesday revealed Trump Jr.’s correspondence with music publicist Rob Goldstone, who helped broker the June 2016 meeting between the president’s son and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Goldstone wrote that the lawyer possessed “official documents” that could potentially “incriminate” former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. has said that he did not receive any information about Clinton during the meeting, and Veselnitskaya told NBC News on Tuesday that she had not been in possession of any information on the candidate.

Trump Jr.’s release of the email chain Tuesday led several prominent Hollywood celebrities to respond, including longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell, who called the president’s son a “d*ck.”

“[W]illing to work with a foreign government to get illegally obtained information RUSSIA no less – to help daddy win,” O’Donnell wrote. “[G]od u are a d*ck junior.”

The comedian and former View co-host also said she had prepared a salad with Russian dressing “in honor” of Trump Jr.’s emails.

Other celebrities weighing in on the development were actors Zach Braff, Jeffrey Wright, and George Takei, late-night host Stephen Colbert, and actresses Mia Farrow and Sarah Silverman.

Below, see more celebrity reaction to the release of Trump Jr.’s so-called “Russia emails.”

