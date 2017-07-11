Celebrities React to Trump Jr. ‘Russia Emails’: ‘U Are a ‘D*ck Junior’

Actors, late-night hosts and other Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter Tuesday to weigh in on Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney in June, after President Donald Trump’s son released an email chain earlier in the day that appeared to show how the meeting was set up.

As Breitbart News reported, the emails released Tuesday revealed Trump Jr.’s correspondence with music publicist Rob Goldstone, who helped broker the June 2016 meeting between the president’s son and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

advertisement

Goldstone wrote that the lawyer possessed “official documents” that could potentially “incriminate” former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. has said that he did not receive any information about Clinton during the meeting, and Veselnitskaya told NBC News on Tuesday that she had not been in possession of any information on the candidate.

Trump Jr.’s release of the email chain Tuesday led several prominent Hollywood celebrities to respond, including longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell, who called the president’s son a “d*ck.”

“[W]illing to work with a foreign government to get illegally obtained information RUSSIA no less – to help daddy win,” O’Donnell wrote. “[G]od u are a d*ck junior.”

willing to work with a foreign government to get illegally obtained information RUSSIA no less – to help daddy win god u are a dick junior — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 11, 2017

The comedian and former View co-host also said she had prepared a salad with Russian dressing “in honor” of Trump Jr.’s emails.

for dinner – in honor of jr – salad with RUSSIAN dressing #RemoveRegime #Resist pic.twitter.com/mqW50tmYHD — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 11, 2017

Other celebrities weighing in on the development were actors Zach Braff, Jeffrey Wright, and George Takei, late-night host Stephen Colbert, and actresses Mia Farrow and Sarah Silverman.

Below, see more celebrity reaction to the release of Trump Jr.’s so-called “Russia emails.”

I know these @DonaldJTrumpJr emails look bad, but they also sound bad and are bad! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 11, 2017

Don Jr. has been accused of colluding with Russians. To defend himself he released the emails proving it. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 11, 2017

You think he sends his son to do anything he doesn't know about? Have you seen The Apprentice? https://t.co/PrHMzE9GwG — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 11, 2017

If our "CEO" president & his family fucked up like this in the corporate world he would have been fired in February — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 11, 2017

Thank you for this. It's very honest of you to…hmm. Hang on. Hmm. Uh, yeah. This totally confirms the @nytimes piece. Huh. Wow. Okay… https://t.co/xUUBtfyT2h — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 11, 2017

Fredo needs a better lawyer. https://t.co/WBUqXklD9N — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 11, 2017

Wouldn't it be such poetic irony if emails led to Trump's impeachment? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 11, 2017

Let's be clear: @realDonaldTrump "applauds" Don Jr's "transparency" after months of both men lying about Russia. And hey, them tax returns. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 11, 2017

If by transparency you mean you can see right through him, yeah. I guess… https://t.co/k1CaDNemBi — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 11, 2017

The bus just hit a Trump Jr. bump. https://t.co/bYvqr9s5Wk — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 11, 2017

At least now, with the release of these emails, we can safely say we know everything there is to know about Trump and Russia. Phew! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 11, 2017

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum