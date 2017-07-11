Samantha Bee to Hillary: ‘You Will Always Be the Original #NastyWoman!’

Full Frontal host Samantha Bee is gushing over failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton modeling a #NastyWoman tee shirt that Bee is offering in a fundraising event for Planned Parenthood.

“You will always be the original #NastyWoman!” Bee tweeted to Clinton, who is shown in her tweet holding up her tee shirt and urging her followers to “Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!”

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

Bee is selling the black tee shirts with “Nasty Woman” in white letters for $25 each from her Full Frontal with Samantha Bee merchandise line. She tweets that she has “crossed the $950k mark” with “only $50k more #NastyWoman donations to go” to achieve her goal of $1 million by the end of the Stand with Planned Parenthood campaign on Wednesday.

We just crossed the $950k mark! Only $50k more #NastyWoman donations to go. https://t.co/K4A7M7MvT5 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 11, 2017

The item’s description at Shop TBS reads:

By getting this exclusive “Nasty Woman” shirt, you’re joining Samantha Bee and countless other smart, fearless women and men in supporting Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County, standing up for women’s (aka, human) rights and helping to pave the way for a brighter future. This is such an incredible time in our country’s history. Don’t you want to look back on it with pride, knowing that you helped make a difference? We do! Join us and let’s make it happen.

The Republican Obamacare repeal/replacement bill has contained a provision that would eliminate Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding for one year.

The phrase “nasty woman” comes from a debate between now President Donald Trump and Clinton, during which Trump said the words, “such a nasty woman,” after Clinton suggested he tries to get out of paying taxes.

Bee has not expressed tolerance of people who choose life over abortion.

As MRC Newsbusters reported In May of 2016, the comedian said during one segment of her show that pro-life crisis pregnancy centers are “full of toxic bullsh*t.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt then referred to the centers as “dickheads” and “assholes” in a skit the two performed in which Bee dressed as a “doctor” at a pregnancy center with a Bible, rosary, and crucifix next to a speculum in her office. When Bee pretended to perform an ultrasound on a patient, she joked, “I hear a heartbeat,” and mimicked an unborn baby talking to its mother.

While “Doctor Bee” was with her “patient,” Oswalt was interviewing Vicki Saporta, president and CEO of the National Abortion Federation, who is heard describing crisis pregnancy centers as “fake abortion clinic[s]” that “frighten” women into not having an abortion with their “lies.”

For the first time in its history, Planned Parenthood endorsed a candidate in a primary when it stood behind Clinton over Bernie Sanders last year. Clinton gave her first address after clinching the Democrat nomination to what she called her “Planned Parenthood family,” vowing, “I will always have your back.”

In April of this year, Planned Parenthood awarded Clinton its “Champion of the Century” award “for her 40 years of service to women and girls in this country.”

Though the abortion vendor continues to advertise itself as a “women’s health” organization, its latest annual report shows that its number of abortions performed, its profits, and its government funding have all increased over the past year, just as many of its non-abortion services – such as contraception and prenatal care – have dropped.