Kid Rock Hints at Senate Run with Launch of Campaign Website

Kid Rock appears to be gearing up for a potential Senate run after the Michigan rocker launched a campaign website, kidrockforsenate.com this week.

“Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future,” the 46-year-old musician, real name Robert James Richie, wrote in a message on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Rock also tweeted out the name of what appeared to be his new campaign website, and assured his fans it was real and sanctioned by him.

Rock’s name had been floated as a possible Senate candidate in Michigan during the state’s Republican Party convention in February. Democrat Debbie Stabenow has held the seat in the blue-leaning state since 2000, and won re-election in 2012 with 58 percent of the vote. Michigan voted for Republican Donald Trump in November’s general election.

Rock’s Senate campaign website features a large photograph of the musician seated in a chair next to a stuffed deer.

“Are you scared?” reads a caption under the photograph.

The website also links to an online store with “Kid Rock for Senate”-branded merchandise.

The website does not feature Rock’s potential policy positions; the musician has in the past described himself as “more libertarian” than anything else, and previously campaigned for Republican Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election.

Rock also endorsed Donald Trump during the 2016 race, telling Rolling Stone in an interview that Trump’s business background would be beneficial to the country.

“My feeling: Let the motherf—king business guy run it like a f—king business,” he told the outlet in February of last year.

A representative for Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

