Shia LaBeouf Tells Cop He’s Going ‘Straight to Hell’ Because He’s Black (Video)

Shia LaBeouf made several racially-charged comments toward both black and white police officers over the weekend after his arrest in Savannah, Ga, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction, videos taken during the actor’s arrest reveal.

In one video published by TMZ, the Transformers star is seen being fingerprinted at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office while telling a black officer that he is going “straight to hell” because he is black.

LaBeouf also accuses the black officer of arresting him specifically because he is white.

[Warning: Explicit Language]

Another video showed LaBeouf verbally taunting a white police officer, asking if he feels “guilt” over the fact that his wife looks at porn depicting “black d*ck.”

[Warning: Explicit Language]

LaBeouf was arrested Saturday in Savannah, Ga, and police body cam video showed the actor cursing and calling an officer a “stupid bitch.”

“Who are you fighting for? You got a president who don’t give a sh*t about you and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a f**k about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a f**k, who ask for cigarettes?” LaBeouf yelled from the back of the police cruiser. “I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f**k.”

LaBeouf was released after posting a $7,000 bond.

The 31-year-old actor released an apology via Twitter Wednesday, saying he was “ashamed” of his behavior and that he has been “struggling with addiction publicly for far too long.”

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” LaBeouf wrote. “I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

