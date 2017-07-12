WATCH: Topless Feminists Protest Against Woody Allen at Jazz Concert

Two topless female activists rushed the stage Tuesday during Woody Allen’s New Orleans Jazz Band performance in Hamburg, Germany, shouting chants condemning the film director’s alleged history of sexual abuse.

“Stop the culture of silence!” the activists screamed from the stage of Hamburg’s new concert hall, the Elbphilharmonie. The women — from FEMEN, a far-left feminist activist group — were painted with a message aimed directly at the director, according to German media reports.

“Woody Allen is a living testament to the way our society fails the survivors of sexual assault!” the painted messages read, signed to Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The women were protesting against Allen over allegations that the Manhattan director had sexually molested Farrow 25 years ago. Allen has denied any wrongdoing. Connecticut authorities never charged the filmmaker with a crime, though the controversy has hardly subsided. In an open letter published in the New York Times in 2014, Farrow, for the first time, publicly accused the Oscar-winning director of abusing her when she was seven years old.

The protesters Tuesday were attempting to read that letter, but were forced off stage by security.

[Warning: Video Contains Nudity]

The activists released a statement to the press: “Although the incident occurred decades ago, Dylan (now 31) is still suffering the consequences. Woody Allen is not just the neurotic and charming director, actor and musician, but a father who likes to stick his finger in his daughter. We’d like to remind the world, and jazz fans, of that fact.”Fe

