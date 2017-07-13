2017 Emmy Nominations: ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Westworld’ Lead with 22

NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld tied to receive the most Emmy nominations with 22 apiece as the Television Academy announced its 2017 honorees Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
With Game of Thrones falling outside of the Academy’s eligibility window this year, the Best Drama Series category has opened up to include the streaming series House of Cards, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, and The Crown, as well as Westworld, Better Call Saul, and NBC’s This Is Us, with the latter becoming the first broadcast show since 2011’s The Good Wife to be nominated in the category.
On the comedy side, perennial favorites Veep and Modern Family earned nods alongside black-ish, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt, Master of None, and Atlanta.
Alec Baldwin earned multiple nominations for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, which capped its most successful season in decades earlier this year.
Trailing SNL and Westworld were the FX drama Feud: Bette and Joan and Netflix’s Stranger Things, with 18 nominations each; HBO’s Veep, which picked up 17; and HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s Fargo, with 14 apiece.
HBO earned 110 nominations even without Game of Thrones, followed by Netflix’s 90 and NBC’s 60.
The 69th annual Emmy Awards are set to air September 17 on CBS, with Stephen Colbert hosting. See a partial list of nominees below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, and read the complete list of nominees at the Emmys website.
2017 Emmy Nominees (courtesy of EW):
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of
