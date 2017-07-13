2017 Emmy Nominations: ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Westworld’ Lead with 22

NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld tied to receive the most Emmy nominations with 22 apiece as the Television Academy announced its 2017 honorees Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

With Game of Thrones falling outside of the Academy’s eligibility window this year, the Best Drama Series category has opened up to include the streaming series House of Cards, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, and The Crown, as well as Westworld, Better Call Saul, and NBC’s This Is Us, with the latter becoming the first broadcast show since 2011’s The Good Wife to be nominated in the category.

On the comedy side, perennial favorites Veep and Modern Family earned nods alongside black-ish, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt, Master of None, and Atlanta.

Alec Baldwin earned multiple nominations for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, which capped its most successful season in decades earlier this year.

Trailing SNL and Westworld were the FX drama Feud: Bette and Joan and Netflix’s Stranger Things, with 18 nominations each; HBO’s Veep, which picked up 17; and HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s Fargo, with 14 apiece.

HBO earned 110 nominations even without Game of Thrones, followed by Netflix’s 90 and NBC’s 60.

The 69th annual Emmy Awards are set to air September 17 on CBS, with Stephen Colbert hosting. See a partial list of nominees below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, and read the complete list of nominees at the Emmys website.

2017 Emmy Nominees (courtesy of EW):