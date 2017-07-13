Caitlyn Jenner: I Was Disinvited From LGBT Summer Camp For Being Republican

Caitlyn Jenner claimed she was disinvited from an LGBT children’s summer camp for being a Republican during an appearance on The View Thursday.

During her appearance, Jenner explained that she had been invited to the camp after coming out as transgender in 2015.

“They said, ‘Would you like to come to this thing?’ and I said, ‘Sure, I would love to,’” she declared. “There was a fee involved, they had some corporation that was going to put the fee in there and this and that.”

Jenner then claimed that after they learned she was a Republican, “They called up and said that we’re disinviting you.”

The reality television star was then allegedly invited back after she offered to donate her fee to the camp.

“I called him up, and it was a substantial fee, and I called him up and I said, ‘Hey, look, the only ones getting hurt from this are the kids. So I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll donate that money back to the camp,’” she explained. “Immediately, their attitude changed… They said, ‘Come on in.’ We a wonderful couple of days with the kids, it was great.”

During her appearance on The View, Jenner also claimed she was working “behind the scenes” with the Republican Party on LGBT issues.

Jenner has previously explored the difficulties of coming out as a Republican, and in April she claimed it was harder to come out as a conservative than transgender.

“I’m not a one-issue voter. I believe in limited government. I believe in our Constitution,” Jenner proclaimed. “I believe — I would rather convince the Republican Party to do a better job when it comes to all LGBT issues than to try to convince the Democrats to lower taxes and lower regulations and let our country thrive financially and economically.”

