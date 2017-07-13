SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Custom Red-White-and-Blue Frock For Dinner in Paris

by John Binder13 Jul 2017Paris, France0

First Lady Melania Trump radiated atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, where she and President Donald Trump ate dinner Thursday night with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Melania, always one for custom-made high fashion frocks, wore a bespoke Hervé Pierre red, white and navy blue cocktail dress for the formal dinner, paired with black stilettos and perfectly tousled hair.

The dress takes inspiration from the Americana and French flags, but also is unusual in its bodice origami-like detailing, which resembles a basket of wheat.

French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L), his wife Brigitte Macron (L), US President Donald Trump (2nd R) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) pose ahead of a dinner at Le Jules Verne Restaurant on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on July 13, 2017 as part of US president’s 24-hour trip that coincides with France’s national day and the 100th anniversary of US involvement in World War I. (YVES HERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Hervé Pierre, a French-American fashion designer, is the First Lady’s go-to designer for custom-made ensembles, along with Stefano Gabbana from the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Melania stunned the American and French people when she arrived in Paris, the fashion capital of the world, wearing a traditional red Christian Dior skirt-suit.

(L-R) United States First Lady Melania Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron leave the dock after a boat ride on the Seine river on July 13, 2017 in Paris, France. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

United States First Lady Melania Trump arrives to visit Notre Dame Cathedrale on July 13, 2017 in Paris, France. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Melania’s suit paid homage to the French fashion house’s groundbreaking “New Look” style revolution in the late 1940’s, which exaggerated the bust and hips in what is now known as the “Bar” suit.

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

