Neil Patrick Harris Calls James Woods ‘Ignorant and Classless’ over LGBT Parade Tweet

Neil Patrick Harris criticized James Woods over a tweet the actor posted Monday about a family and their “gender creative” son at an LGBT pride parade.

The war of words began when Woods posted a tweet Monday of a man and a woman with their young son at the Orange County Pride Parade in California. The photo in his tweet shows the couple holding signs that read “I love my gender creative son!” and “My son wears dresses & makeup… Get over it!!”

advertisement

Woods captioned the tweet, writing, “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”

This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017

Harris, who is openly gay, condemned the Casino star and said he should be “ashamed” of himself.

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods,” Harris wrote in a tweet that has gone viral on the social media platform. “I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/ZrbtZH49sp — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 11, 2017

Meanwhile Lori Duron, the mother of 10-year-old boy in the photo, called the actor’s tweet “gross” and “troubling.”

“The fact that it was so detailed, it’s really gross to me any time that adults talk about children that way,” Duron told People. “And the visual image that he evoked was troubling.”

Woods defended his original tweet in a series of Twitter messages Wednesday, refuting criticism that he is homophobic and said the boy’s parents are committing “child abuse.”

“Using one’s child as a social justice propaganda doll is tantamount to child abuse. This is not about homophobia. Nice try though,” Woods wrote. “For the record I have supported human rights of all stripes and persuasions, colors, creeds, choices and preferences my entire life. Period.”

Using one's child as a social justice propaganda doll is tantamount to child abuse. This is not about homophobia. Nice try though… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

For the record I have supported human rights of all stripes and persuasions, colors, creeds, choices and preferences my entire life. Period. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

“Some children can be ruthlessly cruel to children who are simply different in any way,” the 70-year-old actor tweeted. “I humbly suggest making your child a target is unwise.”

Some children can be ruthlessly cruel to children who are simply different in any way. I humbly suggest making your child a target is unwise — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

To those accusing him of being homophobic, Woods said “I spent my entire adult life in the New York theatre scene, kids. I have more gay friends than Liberace. So let’s stop the homophobia train. I’m old enough to remember the agony friends suffered for being different. Being wrongly accused of anything is vile.”

I spent my entire adult life in the New York theatre scene, kids. I have more gay friends than Liberace. So let's stop the homophobia train. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

This is not a defense. I'm old enough to remember the agony friends suffered for being different. Being wrongly accused of anything is vile. https://t.co/L6l0IMOGm4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

“And of course the final word on all of this is that I frankly don’t give a sh*t what anybody thinks about me,” Woods concluded.

And of course the final word on all of this is that I frankly don't give a shit what anybody thinks about me. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson