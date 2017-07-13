Caitlyn Jenner Working ‘Behind the Scenes’ with Republicans on LGBT Issues

Caitlyn Jenner claims to be working “behind the scenes” with the Republican Party to help out on LGBT issues, the reality TV star said while guest-hosting The View on Thursday.

“I do a lot of political things, but I would say 80-90 percent of it is behind the scenes,” declared Jenner, who came out transgender in 2015. “I think I really get a lot more accomplished that way.

“I’m glad I’m in the position that I’m in, because I got a good in with the Republican Party,” the reality television star and former gold-medal Olympian continued. “As we know, the Democrats do a much better job when it comes to LGBT issues. And I know that, I’m not stupid, but the Republicans need help and I’m there to help them.”

During her interview on The View, Jenner also admitted that she had spoken to members of President Trump’s administration, officials at the Department of Education, and the United Nations, but had not yet spoken to the president himself.

“We have our problems here and our issues here, but if you look on an international basis… They’d chop my head off in some countries,” Jenner concluded.

In April, Jenner claimed it was harder to come out as a Republican than it was to come out as transgender.

“I’m not a one-issue voter. I believe in limited government. I believe in our Constitution,” Jenner proclaimed. “I believe — I would rather convince the Republican Party to do a better job when it comes to all LGBT issues than to try to convince the Democrats to lower taxes and lower regulations and let our country thrive financially and economically.”

