Rocker Jack Johnson builds and then breaks down walls in a new music video meant to challenge President Donald Trump’s border polices and immigration agenda.

The visuals for the song “My Mind Is for Sale” show the singer building walls with blocks that have the song’s lyrics written on them and then kicking the walls down to begin a new lyric.

“I don’t care for your paranoid ‘us against them’ walls,” Johnson sings on the political track. “I don’t care for your careless ‘me first, gimme gimme’ appetite at all.”

Johnson’s latest album is filled with anti-Trump lyrics, the rocker says, which were written over the last year.

“This album shares what has been on my mind during the past year or so. A year in which I sailed through the North Atlantic Gyre for a documentary about plastic pollution in the ocean. A year in which Trump was elected as the President of the United States,” Johnson told Rolling Stone. “A year in which I camped, surfed, got stitches, explored, dreamed, shared time and endless conversations with my family and friends … all of which inspired these songs.”

“I usually make sketches of the songs first then set up a time to actually record the album,” he continued. “This time around the original sketches became the final versions. I didn’t want to lose any of the spirit that a song has in its rawest form.”

The song will appear on Johnson’s new album, All the Light Above It Too, due out September 8.

